Retail sales beat expectations in November

14 de enero, 2026

Retail sales rebounded in November, delayed government data showed Wednesday, reflecting better-than-expected performance as consumers approached the holiday shopping season last year.

Total sales rose by 0.6% over the previous month in November to $735.9 billion, Commerce Department data showed.

That marked a rebound from a revised 0.1% drop in October and was better than the 0.4% growth analysts had expected.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales were 3.3% higher in November, the report said.

In addition to a pickup in consumer spending as the holidays approached, the increase was also due in part to sales at automotive dealerships and gas stations.

Sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.6% in November, after a 0.1% drop in October.

But spending at grocery stores rose just 0.1%, while that at furniture stores declined 0.1%.

Meanwhile, sales at general stores were flat, while those at department stores fell 2.9%.