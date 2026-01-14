Retail sales beat expectations in November
Retail sales rebounded in November, delayed government data showed Wednesday, reflecting better-than-expected performance as consumers approached the holiday shopping season last year.
Total sales rose by 0.6% over the previous month in November to $735.9 billion, Commerce Department data showed.
That marked a rebound from a revised 0.1% drop in October and was better than the 0.4% growth analysts had expected.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales were 3.3% higher in November, the report said.
In addition to a pickup in consumer spending as the holidays approached, the increase was also due in part to sales at automotive dealerships and gas stations.
Sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.6% in November, after a 0.1% drop in October.
But spending at grocery stores rose just 0.1%, while that at furniture stores declined 0.1%.
Meanwhile, sales at general stores were flat, while those at department stores fell 2.9%.