These are the 20 largest Hispanic-owned companies in the US

Published 12 de octubre, 2025

Hispanic-owned businesses have become a high-cylinder engine for the U.S. economy in recent decades, especially in recent years. Based on data from the Census, it was learned that Hispanics create businesses at more than double the rate of the rest of the U.S. population, adding up to five million businesses that generate an impressive $800 billion in annual revenue. In addition to their economic propulsion, demographic projections estimate that Hispanics could represent 29% of the population by 2050; thus, if Hispanic firms were to access capital and contracts at the level of the market average, their additional contribution could be around $1.4 trillion, according to JP Morgan Chase. In addition, business organizations, such as the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) recall that Hispanic businesses employ millions of workers and that the potential for job creation will continue to grow by leaps and bounds if the financing gap is closed.

In this context, the Latino Leaders Index500 offers the clearest snapshot of the size of Hispanic companies in the country, making it clear who they are and how much the great Hispanic champions in the U.S. are making.

1) Carvana (Phoenix, Arizona). Founded in 2012, it turned car shopping into a completely digital experience, from selection to delivery, through own reconditioning centers and the celebrated vehicle "vending machines." Led by Ernest Garcia III, it is now the nation's largest Hispanic-owned company by revenue. It employs more than 10,000 people and had revenues of $13.67 billion in 2024.

An eight-story car vending machine operated by online used car dealer Carvana.AFP

2) MasTec (Miami, Florida). Born from the courageous and remarkable drive of an exiled Cuban family, the Mas family, MacTec went from regional contractor to a true giant in engineering and infrastructure construction. It builds 5G networks, renewable energy parks, oil pipelines and power lines all over the United States. José Mas (CEO) pilots the expansion, while his brother Jorge Mas is co-owner of Inter Miami CF - the club that brought Lionel Messi to MLS -, a demonstration of economic might and cultural legacy. This company employs 33,000 people and made $12.4 billion in 2024.

Lionel Messi is introduced by Inter Miami CF owners David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas.AFP

3) Bimbo Bakeries USA (Horsham, Pennsylvania). The U.S. division of the famed Mexican group Bimbo was responsible for consolidating dozens of traditional brands into the leading commercial bread manufacturer in the U.S. Under the leadership of global CEO Daniel Servitje, the company has 149,000 employees and boasts $8.4 billion in revenues.

Reference image of Bimbo brand commercial bread.AFP

4) Fanjul Corporation / Florida Crystals (West Palm Beach, Florida). The story of the Fanjul family also sums up the success of the Cuban exile in the U.S.: after fleeing the Castro regime and its expropriations, they rebuilt a sugar empire in Florida and diversified into real estate. With Alfonso Fanjul at the helm, the group is a major player in the country's sugar chain. The company has 3,000 employees and generated $7.749 billion.

5) Gruma Corporation - Mission Foods (Irving, Texas). The multinational company founded by the late businessman Roberto González Barrera brought the traditional Mexican tortilla from the Hispanic home to the U.S. pantry, becoming the number one company in this product and other corn flour-based foods. Its subsidiary, Mission Foods, is a model of success on the industrial scale thanks to its consistency and quality. Chaired by Juan Antonio González Moreno, it has 3,470 employees and had a turnover of $6.58 billion.

6) TelevisaUnivision (Miami, Florida). Despite criticism from certain audience segments for editorial bias, Univision remains the largest Spanish-language media outlet in the U.S., dominating in broadcast TV and radio while trying to boost streaming for Hispanic audiences. Under CEO Daniel Alegre, it continues to combine production muscle, rights and advertising sales.The company has 3,000 employees and generated $5.06 billion.

7) Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (Dallas, Texas). Controlled by Hispanic capital (Arca group), this multinational bottling and distribution company is a central axis within the distribution and marketing model of Coca-Cola in the southwest of the country. Its success lies in the perfection of its operation. It has 8,800 employees and had $4.28 billion in revenues.

8) Quirch Foods (Coral Gables, Florida). After positioning itself as a distributor specializing in proteins and frozen foods, this company, founded by the Quirch family, became a true national player with its own brands and a network that supplies both wholesale chains and the Hispanic trade. Today, amid expansions and acquisitions, it has 1,800 employees and revenues of $4 billion.

9) Greenway Automotive (Orlando, Florida). This multi-brand dealership group was built with operational patience while executing an excellent floorplan financing, aftermarket loyalty and regional penetration strategy that worked. With Frank Rodriguez at the helm, this dealership demonstrates how Hispanic capital gained ground in a thin-margin but high-return business, with 3,000 employees and revenues of $2.9 billion.

10) The Related Group (Miami, Florida). Founded by Cuban philanthropist Jorge Perez -son of Cubans, born in Argentina -, this group became a signifier in itself of real estate development in Miami and the Sun Belt, thanks to its modern flagship condos, multifamily and impact on urban renewal in Florida. Its philanthropic footprint includes the Perez Art Museum Miami. The company has 3,000 employees and generated $2.8 billion.

11) Sun Holdings (Dallas, Texas). Founded in 1997 by Mexican-American Guillermo Perales, Sun Holdings operates more than 1,800 locations under historic brands such as Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, IHOP, Applebee's and Papa John's, among others. Its formula is simple and successful: standardize processes, buy well and add scale to better negotiate with the chains. It currently employs 35,000 people and had a turnover of $2.4 billion last year.

12) Murgado Automotive Group (Miami, Florida). Mario Murgado, a Cuban-American entrepreneur, built this network of dealerships seeking a strong presence in premium brands and to establish a culture recognized for customer satisfaction. His passion for cars and local leadership led his dealership to rank among the largest in the country. 1,811 employees; $2.08 billion in revenues.

13) BMI / Best Meridian Insurance Company (Miami, Florida). With 47 years of market experience, BMI Financial Group combines life and health insurance with savings products. With Anthony F. Sierra at the helm, it grew by relying on independent channels and disciplined after-sales service. It has 791 employees and revenues of $1.6 billion.

14) Crossland Construction Company (Columbus, Kansas). This family-owned industrial, commercial and public works construction company works under the design-build model to shorten schedules and control costs. According to its website, it builds everything from schools and hospitals to industrial buildings, bridges and roads. It has 1,748 employees and generated $1.574 billion.

15) Goya Foods (Jersey City, New Jersey). Founded by Prudencio Unanue and Carolina Casal in 1936, it became the most iconic brand in the Hispanic pantry, from beans to adobos típicos, with advertising campaigns that marked generations in the country. Today, with Roberto Unanue as CEO, it maintains its family business recipe and impressive national distribution. Goya has 3,000 employees and generated $1.5 billion.

This image shows a selection of Goya food products in a Los Angeles supermarket.AFP

16) Lopez-Dorada Foods (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma). It is the leading supplier of meat and other proteins to fast food chains like McDonald's. It is distinguished by its quality standards, sanitary control and constant supervision. Under the management of Francisco González and Ed Sánchez, the company modernized its operation and now works on initiatives to make production more sustainable. It has 1,950 employees and revenues of $1.38 billion.

17) Independent Living Systems - ILS (Doral, Florida). This company founded and led by Nestor Plana integrates health and care, offering clinical nutrition, case management and services for Medicare/Medicaid and insurers. It has 1,649 employees and revenues of $1.3 billion.

18) Oportun (San Carlos, California). This company focuses on people with little or no credit history seeking to foster their inclusion in the financial system. Under the leadership of Raul Vazquez, the finance company uses proprietary analytics to offer responsible lending and help build history, in addition to a functional app with savings and payments tools. It has 3,000 employees and generated $1.1 billion.

19) The Diez Group (Dearborn, Michigan). This family-owned company is involved in steel and aluminum processing and is a renowned supplier to the automotive and heavy manufacturing industries. It has processing and logistics centers near the plants. It has 620 employees and generated $1 billion.

20) Pride Global (New York, New York). This HR firm offers recruiting, payroll administration and vendor management for large companies, with a focus on compliance. Its CEO is Leo Russell, it has 479 employees and generated $1 billion.