When is the Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance 2026? Key dates and what you should know

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de octubre, 2025

The open enrollment period is one of the most important times of the year for millions of people around the country, as it allows them to contract, renew or modify their health insurance plan. During this period, those who need health coverage can compare options, adjust their policy according to changing needs and ensure access to quality and affordable medical services for the following year.

In this article you'll find clear, up-to-date information about open enrollment for 2026: the start and close dates, the length of the process, the alternatives available if you miss the deadline, and when your new coverage goes into effect.

Everything you need to know to make informed decisions about you and your family's health is here, explained step-by-step.

What is the Health Insurance Open Enrollment Period?

The Open Enrollment Period (Open Enrollment Period) is the official time when you can:

Enroll in a health insurance plan.

Change your current coverage.

Renew your existing plan.

This period applies to:

Plans from the Health Insurance Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Plans offered by some employers.

Medicare programs.

If you don't take advantage of this window, you could be left without coverage or with very limited options unless you qualify for an exception.

When is the Open Enrollment Period for Health Insurance 2026?

The official dates have already been confirmed by HealthCare.gov, and the open enrollment period for 2026 follows the same pattern as previous years.

Start date: Nov. 1, 2025

Estimated closing date: Jan. 15, 2026

These dates may vary slightly depending on state or federal changes, but usually remain stable from year to year.

Benchmark Table:

How Long is the Open Enrollment Period?

Open enrollment lasts about 75 days. It generally begins on November 1 and runs through January 15 of the following year.

It is important to act within that time frame to ensure uninterrupted coverage and avoid penalties or limitations.

What Happens if You Miss the Open Enrollment Period?

If you miss the regular enrollment period, you may still have options:

1. Special Enrollment Period (SEP)

You may qualify if you are going through certain major life changes, such as:

Marriage or divorce



Birth or adoption of a child



Loss of other health coverage



Move to another state or coverage area

These events entitle you to enroll outside of the general period.

2. Medicaid or CHIP

The Medicaid and CHIP (for children) programs accept enrollment throughout the year, as long as you meet eligibility requirements.

Medicaid eligibility requirements.



✔ General requirements (at the federal level)



1. State residency

You must be a resident of the state in which you are applying

2. Citizenship or qualified immigration status

Generally you must be a U.S. citizen or have an immigrant status that is recognized for

In some cases, U.S.-born children or certain people with special status may qualify even if other family members do not

3. Income and resources (assets)

You must have income within certain set limits (depends on household/family size)

In some cases, your assets (bank accounts, property, etc.) are also considered, especially for elderly, disabled groups or for certain types of Medicaid ("non-MAGI") 4. Eligibility by category

In order to apply, you generally must fit into one of the categories Medicaid covers. Among them:

Children/adolescents

Pregnant women

Parents or caregivers of children

Seniors (65 or older) People with disabilities

In many states that have adopted the Medicaid expansion: low-income adults without children or other particular conditions 5. Additional non-financial eligibility ("non-financial eligibility")

Live in the state where you apply.



Have a Social Security number or show that you have applied for one, if you are eligible to have one.



When does my Health Insurance Coverage Start?

It depends on when you enroll within the period:

If you enroll before December 15, 2025 → your coverage begins on January 1, 2026.

If you enroll between December 16, 2025 and January 15, 2026 → your coverage may begin on February 1 or even March 1, as the case may be.

Frequently asked questions about Open Enrollment 2026 Can I enroll in health insurance at any time?

No, only during the open enrollment period, unless you qualify for a special period or are eligible for Medicaid or CHIP.

When does my new health insurance go into effect?



It depends on your enrollment date. Generally if you enroll:

-Before December 15 → begins January 1.

-After December 15 → begins in February or March.

In what month is open enrollment for health insurance?





Normally, it begins in November and ends in January of the following year.

When is the next open enrollment for health insurance? The next open enrollment will be from November 1, 2025 to January 15, 2026, barring official changes.

Final Tips for Preparing for 2026 Open Enrollment

Before November arrives, we recommend that you:

✅ Review your income and family situation: this affects your eligibility and subsidies.

✅ Compare plans on HealthCare.gov or your state's marketplace: This way you find the one that best suits you.

✅ Have your documents ready: Income information, immigration status (if applicable), and details about your dependents.

Have specific questions about your situation? Visit HealthCare.gov or contact an insurance navigator who can guide you for free.