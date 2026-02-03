Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de febrero, 2026

The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday that ends the four-day partial government shutdown. The legislation was immediately sent to the White House, and President Donald Trump signed it shortly thereafter, making it law and ending the shutdown that began at midnight on Friday.

The package, which had been blocked by Democratic opposition to funding the government's immigration offensive, funds agencies such as the Departments of War, State, and the Treasury, as well as other federal agencies, through the end of September and the close of the fiscal year.

The 217-214 vote followed the Senate's pre-passage approval of the package last week. 21 Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the funding package and an equal number of Republicans opposed it rather than comply with Democratic demands to reform the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The House failed to pass the bill before Friday, leading to a partial government shutdown.

A temporary agreement that leaves the conflict unresolved

Although the law signed by Trump restores the functioning of the federal government, the DHS was only funded until February 13. This forces Republicans and Democrats to immediately resume negotiations to define a longer-term funding plan for the agency. Book about Trump

Negotiations for new funding for DHS failed in the wake of the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis, the Minnesota city that has become the epicenter of the Republican president's broad immigration offensive.