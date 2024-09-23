'The New York Times' puts Trump ahead of Kamala Harris in the Sun Belt

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump looks good in the sun. At least that's what the latest survey from The New York Times with Siena seems to indicate. The poll puts the former president ahead of Kamala Harris in the electoral race in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, three of the states that are expected to be key to reaching the White House in November.

Trump flips the 2020 result in Arizona and Georgia

Moreover, the lead is especially wide in Arizona, where Trump leads the vice president by five points. The Republican candidate would have the support of 50% of voters, compared to 45% that the Blue Party aspirant would receive.

Also wide, though slightly smaller, is the former president's lead in Georgia. Respondents in the Peach State overwhelmingly favor Trump (49%), who marches four points ahead of his rival (45%).

These figures are especially noteworthy with just 44 days remaining before the elections because these are two key states that in 2020 went for the Democratic Party and that in the next elections could return victory to the Republicans.

North Carolina, Trump's narrow victory

In addition, North Carolina voters are also with Donald Trump, although in this case the vote is tighter. Kamala Harris would have the support of 47% of the electorate, two points behind the conservative candidate who would get 49%. In 2020, the GOP beat Joe Biden by 75,000 votes in this state.

The NYT indicates that "voters in this part of the country were worried about their own future and the future of the nation, suggesting that Mr. Trump’s dark campaign rhetoric — 'Our country is being lost, we’re a failing nation,' he said in the debate — could be resonating with some voters. A plurality said the nation’s problems were so bad that it was in danger of failing. Republicans were much more likely to hold that unsettled view of the future than Democrats, 72 percent to 16 percent."