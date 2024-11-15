What are the best cities for Hispanic entrepreneurs?

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The growing importance of the Hispanic community in the country has led local governments to implement measures aimed at attracting and engaging this demographic in their cities.

Some of these initiatives focus on entrepreneurship, aiming to make it easier for Hispanics to start and grow businesses. As a result, certain cities offer more favorable conditions for Hispanics wanting to start a business.

A report by WalletHub revealed the ten best cities for Hispanic entrepreneurship, based on the proportion of Hispanic-owned businesses, the rate of entrepreneurship and the income growth of Hispanic residents.

1. Pembroke Pines (Florida)

2. Orlando (Florida)

Orlando (Florida)Domenico Convertini/Flickr.

3. Fort Lauderdale (Florida)

Fort Lauderdale (Florida)Flickr/Daniel Dudek.

4. Port St. Lucie (Florida)

5. Miami (Florida)

Miami (Florida)Flickr/Mack Male.

6. Cape Coral (Florida)

Cape Coral (Florida)Flickr/Domenico Convertini.

7. Hialeah (Florida)

8. Missoula (Montana)

9. St. Petersburg (Florida)

10. Laredo (Texas)