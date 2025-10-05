Bitcoin breaks a new record by surpassing the $125,000 mark

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de octubre, 2025

Bitcoin continues to rise. This Sunday, it reached a new record by surpassing $125,000. A height of 125,689 dollars with which it improved its previous record of $124,500, reached in August.

Bitcoin has been boosted by investor caution ahead of the government shutdown. The appreciation of U.S. stocks would also have driven the streak, as investors seek safe-haven assets while Congress in the United States negotiates the federal government's budget, according to AFP.

Likewise, the share price would have benefited from the three bills to regulate cryptocurrencies sanctioned by the House of Representatives. Since his return to the White House, Donald Trump has sought to benefit the crypto world.

"With many assets including equities, gold and even collectibles like Pokemon cards hitting all time highs, it’s no surprise Bitcoin is benefitting from the dollar debasement narrative," commented Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at cryptocurrency brokerage firm FalconX, quoted by Bloomberg News, for his part.