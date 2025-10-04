Treasury releases design of a coin with Trump's face to celebrate America's 250th birthday

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de octubre, 2025

The Treasury Department considers minting a coin with the face of Donald Trump to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The coin's preliminary design was released Friday, generating thousands of comments on social media.

Brandon Beach, a former Georgia state senator and current treasurer, posted a sketch of the $1 coin on social media. One side features the profile of Trump's face, the words "freedom" and "In God We Trust," and the years 1776 and 2026.

The other side also features the president, with his fist raised and the historic words "fight, fight, fight," uttered by the Republican after the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Despite the radical left's forced shutdown of our Government, the facts are clear: under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before," a Treasury spokesman said in a statement.

"While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semi-quincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," he added.

Can the Treasury mint a commemorative coin with Trump's face on it?

The issuance of a commemorative coin was already approved by Congress in 2020. Bipartisan legislation was signed by Trump and authorized the Treasury secretary, now Scott Bessent, to issue one-dollar coins throughout 2026. The coins are to reflect content emblematic of the country's 250th anniversary.

However, a coin with Trump's face on it will need to go through Congress again in order to be issued. Should lawmakers give the go-ahead, the final design will need to pass through the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)and the Commission of Fine Arts.