The government shutdown will continue until at least next week

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de octubre, 2025

The third day of thegovernment shutdownin the United Statesclosedwithout progress in the Senate. Both the Republican proposal, already approved bythe House of Representatives, and the Democratic version failed on Friday to reach the necessary votes, ensuring that the partial shutdown of the federal administration extends at least until next week.

The Republican initiative proposed to fund the government until November 21, while the Democratic counterproposal limited the extension to October and included the renewal of tax credits linked to health care, one of its main demands. However, neither reached the 60-vote threshold required to move forward. Three Democratic senators joined Republicans in backing the House plan, but the support was insufficient.

Senate deadlocked.

Majority leader John Thune signaled before the votes that the upper chamber would likely not vote over the weekend if the Republican plan failed. Eventually, the Senate adjourned and updated its calendar to include new procedural votes Monday at 5:30 p.m., first on the resolution introduced by Democrats and then on the one passed in the House.

House decision

In an effort to increase pressure on the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson canceled plans for lawmakers to return to Washington next week. Subsequently, the House GOP announced it would extend the recess until Oct. 13.

Economic and administrative impact

The White House reported Friday that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is coordinating with Cabinet secretaries on possible layoffs should the shutdown continue. The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, stated that areas where cuts could be implemented are being identified.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with OMB Director Russ Vought to discuss scenarios related to layoffs.

One of the first visible consequences of the shutdown is the delay of the September employment report, as Bureau of Labor Statistics staff were placed on unpaid leave.