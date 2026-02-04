Siemens Energy announces $1 billion investment to create 1,500 jobs in six states

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de febrero, 2026

Siemens Energy announced a $1 billion investment in the United States to boost its energy grid and generation equipment manufacturing. The German company's initiative is expected to create1,500 jobs in various states and line items such as manufacturing, engineering and logistics.

"This massive investment underscores President Trump’s commitment to reshore American manufacturing, create high-skilled jobs for American workers, and secure our power grid as electricity demand continues to grow," White House spokesman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital.

"Together, President Trump and private partners are working to make America wealthy and energy dominant again," he added.

The 1,500 new jobs will be spread across the resumption of gas turbine manufacturing at an existing factory inNorth Carolina, as well as a new high-voltage distribution plant and training center near Jackson, Missississippi. This is in addition to expansions at existing facilities in Alabama, New York, Texas, and Florida. However, the largest number of jobs will be concentrated in North Carolina.

"The United States is the hottest electricity market in the world at the moment," said Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, in a recent interview.

As reported by Bloomberg News, the investment also includes a new artificial intelligence digital networking technologies lab with Nvidia in Orlando, Florida.

"It’s all about how do you win the AI race. If your success as a tech company depends on the availability of electricity, I can understand that certain tech companies want to step in and keep their fate in their control," Bruch added.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum welcomed the news and highlighted the president's energy agenda Donald Trump: "We appreciate great partners like Siemens Energy, who proactively partner with the Trump administration for the benefit of the American people, prioritizing critical components to make the United States Energy Dominant!”