Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on shutdown: ‘My hope is that Democrats come to their senses’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott on the newscast, with whom she talked about how the lack of agreement between the two parties has led to the current government shutdown that President Donald Trump's administration continue to face. During the interview, Scott said Democrats are causing enormous harm to the country with the shutdown, which he argued can only be explained by the party’s “hatred” for Trump.

"I don't like shutdowns, Republicans don't like shutdowns, Donald Trump doesn't like shutdowns. So it's really frustrating right now with Chuck Schumer what the Democrats are doing. Republicans voted to keep the government open, and the House approved it. Almost all the Republicans voted for it in the Senate. The Democrats are the ones who won't support it, so it's really bad, it's bad for the country. My hope is that the Democrats will come to their senses, we reopen the government and continue to work to pass budgets," Scott commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.