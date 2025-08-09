Trump open to reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering pushing for a change in federal policy toward marijuana, evaluating its reclassification as a less dangerous substance, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, the idea picked up a lot of steam at a fundraising event held in early August at Trump's golf club in New Jersey, where each plate cost $1 million.

During the dinner, President Trump expressed interest in modifying the classification of marijuana, which could make it much easier to buy and sell, as well as open the door to tax deductions and an expansion of medical research on the plant.

Among those attending the event was Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve—one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States—who urged Trump to consider the measure. According to witnesses, the Republican president listened to the proposals and discussed them with members of his team also present at the scene.

Currently, marijuana is listed as a Schedule I controlled substances, along with potent drugs such as heroin, imposing strict restrictions on its use and marketing.

The reclassification effort is focused on the possibility of moving marijuana to Schedule III, which would not necessarily mean full legalization, but would reduce federal limitations and could benefit a multibillion-dollar industry.

However, the final decision on the issue has not yet been made. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that "all policy and legal requirements and implications are being considered" and stressed that "the only interest guiding the president’s policy decisions is what is in the best interest of the American people."

The Wall Street Journal recalled that the Biden Administration initiated a similar process, although it did not finalize it before leaving office. Trump's endorsement of marijuana comes as a surprise, given that the president has repeatedly expressed his personal disapproval of consumption, citing family experiences and his rejection of general drug and alcohol use.

However, it is also true that, in the past, the Republican leader backed marijuana legalization in Florida, an effort that failed after failing to reach the necessary 60% of votes. Allegedly, the president would favor reclassifying marijuana because it is a cultural issue that, for the most part, Americans approve of, a senior official told the WSJ.