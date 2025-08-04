Thousands of workers at Boeing go on strike

Published by Santiago Ospital 4 de agosto, 2025

More than 3,000 "highly-skilled" Boeing employees went on strike at midnight Sunday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union reported. "This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises," the union said.

"Hours earlier, workers in Missouri and Illinois voted against a four-year collective bargaining agreement proposed by the multinational. "IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear—they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense," said Tom Boelling, the union's representative.

The IAM explained that the strikers are involved in the assembly and maintenance of aircraft like the F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, as well as advanced missile systems.

On behalf of the company, Dan Gillian, vice president of Boeing Air Dominance and a manager at the St. Louis (Missouri) plant, said they were "disappointed" that employees rejected the latest offer, which included an average wage increase of 40% and addressed their main concern about alternative work schedules.

An initial proposal from the aerospace company offered a 20% wage increase over four years and more vacation days but was rejected late last month.