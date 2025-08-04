Thousands of workers at Boeing go on strike
The walkout comes a week after the company reported improved second-quarter results, following a 2024 marked by production quality issues and employee protests.
More than 3,000 "highly-skilled" Boeing employees went on strike at midnight Sunday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union reported. "This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises," the union said.
"Hours earlier, workers in Missouri and Illinois voted against a four-year collective bargaining agreement proposed by the multinational. "IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear—they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense," said Tom Boelling, the union's representative.
The IAM explained that the strikers are involved in the assembly and maintenance of aircraft like the F-15 and F/A-18 fighters, as well as advanced missile systems.
Society
An American Airlines flight was evacuated due to a landing gear problem at Denver airport
Agustina Blanco
On behalf of the company, Dan Gillian, vice president of Boeing Air Dominance and a manager at the St. Louis (Missouri) plant, said they were "disappointed" that employees rejected the latest offer, which included an average wage increase of 40% and addressed their main concern about alternative work schedules.
An initial proposal from the aerospace company offered a 20% wage increase over four years and more vacation days but was rejected late last month.
Boeing's financial problems
Robert Kelly Ortberg, who became CEO last year, praised the results as a faster-than-expected recovery. The company faced its largest sales loss in 2024 since 2020, totaling $11.87 billion, following the fallout from two 737 MAX 8 crashes that killed 346 people.
In 2024, Boeing also had to halt production after an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 lost a fuselage part shortly after takeoff. Compounding production quality issues was a seven-week strike that severely impacted two of its major assembly plants.
Society
Boeing reaches agreement with DOJ to avoid criminal guilty plea in 737 Max accidents
Agustina Blanco