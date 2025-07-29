Consumer confidence rises for second consecutive month

Published by Víctor Mendoza 29 de julio, 2025

(AFP) Consumer confidence rose slightly in July, exceeding market expectations, according to a barometer released Tuesday.

The index measuring this confidence, published by the Conference Board, rose by 2 points compared to June (revised up by 2.2 points), reaching 97.2.

Analysts had expected a slightly lower result, at around 95.4, according to the consensus published by MarketWatch.

"Consumer confidence stabilized from May and from the rebound that followed after the April drop when President Donald Trump launched his trade war," noted Conference Board economist Stephanie Guichard, quoted in a statement.

However, it is still "below the elevated levels" seen last year, she added.

Consumers are concerned that tariffs "will translate into higher prices," Guichard added.