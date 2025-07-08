Economic expert, María Lorca-Susino, explained to Voz News how the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' will benefit workers and entrepreneurs

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed University of Miami Economics Professor María Lorca-Susino about different aspects of President Donald Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'. During the interview, the economic expert expressed her opinion on several details of the Republican leader's mega-bill, and explained the consequences it will have for the country's economy.

"There are two or three aspects of this law that are fundamental, and I think everyone at this point knows it, such as reducing taxes on social security, everything that has to do with tips, and also everything that has to do with overtime. This helps people want to work more, because you know that by working more the money you are going to earn you are not going to have to pay it. [...] If you are an entrepreneur, you will be able to deduct one hundred percent of what is called expensing. If you have built an annex to your factory, if you have built a new year room, everything you have invested to improve your company you will be able to deduct one hundred percent", commented Lorca-Susino.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.