Democratic lawmakers introduce bill intended to strip Trump of Secret Service protection

A group of Democratic legislators presented a bill this Friday with the intention of stripping Trump of Secret Service protection. Dubbed the "Denial of Infinite Security and Government Resources Assigned to Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees" (DISGRACED) Act, the rule would eliminate Secret Service protection for any former president and/or family member convicted of a serious crime.

JUST IN: Congressman @BennieGThompson introduced legislation to ensure no Secret Service protection for convicted felons sentenced to prison. READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/pwSYtd5sVN pic.twitter.com/1N65BHk5yQ — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) April 19, 2024

Created with the aim of imprisoning Trump, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), also former chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee, assured in a statement that the intent of this bill is so "the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment":

Unfortunately, current law doesn’t anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protectee—even a former President. It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.

The bill's true objective: Put Trump in prison

This bill, by stripping Trump of Secret Service protection, would mean the former president, if found guilty, would serve his sentence in prison and not in home confinement, given his 24-hour protection, The Hill reports. This was stated by Thompson's team about the bill:

This bill would remove the potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons and allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection.

The draft comes as the first criminal trial against the former president is about to begin in New York. It is not his only appointment with justice. Donald Trump must appear in up to four trials where, in total, 91 criminal charges have been brought against him. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him but, if the court determines he is guilty in the four trials, Trump could face hundreds of years in prison.