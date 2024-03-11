According to a survey, the perception of US leadership in the world under the president's mandate was close to the lowest recorded in the 21st century.

In the more than three years that he has been in office, it has become clear that Joe Biden is unable to successfully manage different issues, such as immigration, crime and the economy. The latest poll shows that when it comes to foreign policy, the majority of voters are not satisfied with the president's work. They believe he isn't respected by world leaders.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup that was published this Monday, 58% of Americans perceive that Biden is not respected by the top leaders of other countries compared to 37% who disagree and 5% who did not give their opinion. Since he took office, his ratings have gone down year after year: from 58% in 2021 to 40% in 2022 and 37% in 2023 and 2024.

Biden stands out among the last four presidents as the only one who, in his final year in office, did not succeed in enhancing voters' perception of his respect from other world leaders. George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump rebounded from their second to last year to their last year in office.

When it comes to political affiliation, it makes sense that Democrats have a better impression than Republicans. Seventy-six percent of Democrat voters believe that Biden has the respect of foreign leaders, compared to 9% of Republicans. Only 42% of independents agree.

The perception of the country's world leadership has also decreased

In February 2020, under former President Donald Trump, six out of ten citizens (60%) believed the United States was one of the great leaders in the world. A year later, when Biden had barely been in office for a month, only 49% of Americans believed that to be the case. In 2022, that number fell to 48%. In 2023, it increased slightly by one point and in 2024, it dropped to 42%. The lowest it has been in the last 24 years is 40%.

If we look at voters' political affiliation, 65% of Democrats and 17% of Republicans have a good perception of the United States on an international scale. Forty-one percent of independents agree.