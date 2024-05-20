Politics

Biden attends graduation ceremony, Trump campaigns with gun owners: The events attended by the candidates this weekend

The former president attended an NRA convention in Dallas and promised to roll back gun safety measures implemented by the current administration if he returns to the White House.

Esta combinación de imágenes muestra al expresidente Donald Trump en la ciudad de Nueva York y al presidente estadounidense Joe Biden en Maryland
(John Lamparski y Mandel Ngan / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 20, 2024
White House front-runners Joe Biden and Donald Trump were at the center of major events this weekend amid a highly contested presidential campaign.

This Sunday, Biden gave a speech at the Morehouse College graduation ceremony in Atlanta, where he focused on his stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and spoke of his administration's alleged achievements to benefit the African-American community.

Separately, on Saturday, Trump addressed a crowd at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Texas. During his speech, he promised to reverse the gun safety measures implemented by the current administration and suggested occupying the White House not just for two, but for three terms.

Biden at Morehouse College graduation

The president made his first appearance on a university campus this Sunday since the start of violent antisemitic protests at several colleges in the country. During his speech, Biden took the opportunity to address the issue and positioned himself in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza.

"What’s happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking. That's why I've called for an immediate ceasefire ... I'm working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution — the only solution where two people live in peace, security, and dignity,” he stated.

The president also took advantage of his presence at a historically black university to highlight the progress that, according to him, his administration has achieved for this community. "I have more African Americans in high places, including on the court, than any president in American history. Because I need the input," he declared, while implying that Republicans are racist. "They don't see you in the future of America. But they're wrong," he added .

Following the speech, Morehouse College presented an honorary degree to the president.

Trump at the annual NRA meeting

The former president attended the NRA convention in Dallas on Saturday to encourage gun owners to vote and assure that if he returns to the White House, he will be in charge of putting the country back on track and defending the Second Amendment.

"Crooked Joe Biden has a 40-year record of trying to rip firearms out of the hands of law abiding citizens," he said, thanking gun owners for their support and asking them to vote this time.

“If gun owners would vote, we would swamp them at levels that nobody's ever seen before. So let's be rebellious and vote this time,” he said.

During the speech, the president also joked about the possibility of serving three terms in the White House . “You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” he asked the National Rifle Association, prompting the public to respond enthusiastically that they preferred three.

Trump also took the opportunity to remember all the efforts Biden has made to restrict gun ownership and promised that he would reverse them.

“If the Biden regime gets four more years, they are coming for your guns,” he asserted.

