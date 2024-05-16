Politics

Abbott grants full pardon to former sergeant who killed BLM protester in 2020: "Laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified"

The man in question is Daniel Perry, whose release was an express recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.
(Cordon Press)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 16, 2024
2 minutes read

Greg Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry, a former sergeant who murdered a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protester in 2020. The governor received an express recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, an organization that understood that the then law enforcement agent acted in personal defense.

“The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles conducted an exhaustive review of U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry’s personal history and the facts surrounding the July 2020 incident and recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship,” the Republican governor said.

“Among the voluminous files reviewed by the Board, they considered information provided by the Travis County District Attorney, the full investigative report on Daniel Perry, plus a review of all the testimony provided at trial. Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney. I thank the Board for its thorough investigation, and I approve their pardon recommendation,” he added, explaining the origin of his decision.

https://x.com/gregabbott_tx/status/1791195038589829230?s=46&t=231suG1e3lj-sl957kvhYw

The case of Daniel Perry

It all started in July 2020, when a protest in reaction to the death of George Floyd took place in the city of Austin. Perry, then a 30-year-old retired sergeant in the middle of his Uber driving shift, found the protesters blocking his path, so he decided to drive his car through them.

Moments later, a man approached to tell him to stop. This guy turned out to be Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran, who was carrying an AK-47. According to Perry’s testimony, Foster was about to point his gun at him, which caused him to shoot him to death. “I think he was going to aim it at me... I didn’t want to give him the opportunity to aim it at me,” Perry stated in the interview, maintaining that he acted in self-defense.

However, in July 2021, a Travis County grand jury indicted him for murder and aggravated assault, a case that resulted in a final conviction in April 2023. Without the possibility of a new trial, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

During the trial, Perry’s military colleagues testified that he always treated everyone fairly, regardless of race.

Once the process was over, some of Perry’s threatening and racist comments about the BLM protests began to emerge. His lawyers described these messages as “barracks humor.”

After the conviction, some important voices, including Congressman Ronny Jackson, Tucker Carlson, and the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi, promoted the option of pardon because they understood that Perry had indeed acted in self-defense.

Indeed, after carefully studying the case, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended this option to the governor, who rarely grants pardons. Indeed, he granted only three pardons in 2023, two in 2022 and eight in 2021.

Topics:

Recommendation

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis signs bill that will remove climate agenda policies from Florida's legislation

NUEVA YORK, NUEVA YORK - 07 DE MAYO: El expresidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump asiste a su juicio por presunto encubrimiento de pagos de dinero por silencio en el Tribunal Penal de Manhattan el 7 de mayo de 2024 en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Why Trials Like Trump's Must Be Televised

La defensa del senador Bob Menéndez culpó a su esposa de los sobornos en los alegatos iniciales

Senator Bob Menendez's defense blamed his wife for bribes in opening statements

Michael Cohen, durante el juicio por Fraude contra Trump en NY el pasado octubre.

Blow to the prosecutor's star witness: Michel Cohen's former lawyer assures that his former client confessed to him that he had nothing against Trump

Estas son todas las restricciones que exigió el equipo de Biden para debatir con Trump

These are all the restrictions that Biden's team demanded to debate with Trump

What to expect from the debates between Biden and Trump? Will there even be a debate?

2024-04-24-El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel- 34Q84CE

A new nod to the communist regime: Biden removes Cuba from the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Trump and Biden agreed to two presidential debates at a delicate moment for the Democrat's campaign

Joe Biden

Biden claims that he took office with 9% inflation and the White House is forced to correct him: 'The point he was making...'