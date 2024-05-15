Politics

A former Clinton adviser says Biden would lose to Trump “if the election were tomorrow”

Philippe Reines also admitted that the president's campaign is aware that "they have problems."

Philippe Reines
Philippe Reines (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 15, 2024
Hillary Clinton’s former senior adviser, Philippe Reines, admitted that Joe Biden would lose to Donald Trump if the general election were held “tomorrow” and noted that the president’s campaign is aware that “they have problems.”

Reines recently spoke in an interview about the New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer poll that put Trump ahead in five of six key states where Biden won four years ago.

“I have to be honest with you, I don’t know what’s going on here,” Reines said shortly before admitting that he agrees with the poll results and that the numbers are not a surprise to the Biden campaign.

“I’m not going to pretend these numbers are good, but…I agree… if the election were tomorrow, Joe Biden would probably not win,” he acknowledged.

Despite this, Hillary Clinton’s former advisor noted that Biden still has time to change the numbers before the presidential election. “Thankfully though, there are 176 days between now and November 5th. Also, thankfully, the president and his team are not sitting there in a bubble thinking things are great. They know they have problems, and they know where they have problems. I think they know their best hope is to bring these folks home,” he said.

The results of the surveys

According to data obtained from a series of polls conducted by the New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer, Trump leads Biden in key states such as Arizona (49 %-42%), Georgia (49 %-39%), Michigan (49 %-42%), Nevada (50 %-38%), and Pennsylvania (47 %-44%). Biden only leads in one battleground state, Wisconsin, by a narrow margin of 47% to 45%.

Although Biden won a narrow victory in the six crucial states in the 2020 elections, if Trump managed to win them in 2024 and retain the other states he won in the previous presidential election, he would ensure his return to the presidency.

