Video: Chinese immigrant masterfully responds to gun control activist David Hogg

David Hogg, a well-known gun control advocate, received a masterfully crafted response from an immigrant of Chinese descent on what the Second Amendment means.

During a debate in New Hampshire in which Hogg participated, Lily Tang Williams, who was born in Sichuan province under Mao Zedong's dictatorship and had to emigrate to the United States in 1988, appeared to challenge the activist's arguments and, in the process, recall what China suffered under the former leader.

"Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams. Welcome to my ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism, and under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them, and 20 million people died, murdered during his Cultural Revolution. So, my question to you, David, is can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the U.S., in D.C., will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?"

David Hogg torched by a Chinese immigrant warning against gun control. This is what happens when liberals do an open mic. They get wrecked. They can’t defend their positions. pic.twitter.com/aeUGq0ff0c — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 11, 2024

Hogg was very terse with his response: "There is no way I can guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical."

"Well, then, the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns. Never. Never," said Tang Williams, who further invited Hogg to visit his home country to see how the consequences of gun control in a communist regime:

And you should go to China to see how gun control works in the dictatorship of the CCP.