Illinois police release body camera footage in Sonya Massey death

Sonya Massey death at the hands of two officers in Illinois. YouTube / PoliceActivity .

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Illinois State Police released a body camera video showing two deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office shooting a woman in her home.

The event occurred on July 6. Authorities went to the home of Sonya Massey after they received an emergency call. The woman alerted the Sheriff's Office because she had seen an alleged prowler in the vicinity of the property and became frightened.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities entered the home and began talking to the victim. Suddenly, Massey grabbed a pot of boiling water and, feeling threatened, the two agents drew their weapon and shot her, ending her life on the spot.

The officer who shot her has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and another of aggravated assault and misconduct. Justice refused to grant him a pretrial release.