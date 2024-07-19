University of Florida president announces resignation after wife's epilepsy diagnosis

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

The University of Florida (UF) reported that its current president, Ben Sasse, will resign from his current position as of July 31, 2024. Sasse made the decision after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Through a statement, the university explained that Sasse asked the board to begin searching for a new president.

Sasse has served nearly two years as president after becoming the university's 13th president, appointed in November 2022.

"My wife Melissa’s recent epilepsy diagnosis and a new batch of memory issues have been hard, but we’re facing it together," Sasse said.

He stressed that although he will continue to work hand-in-hand with the university, he needs to devote more time to his family.

"Our two wonderful daughters are in college, but our youngest is just turning 13. Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights. I need to step back and rebuild more stable household systems for a time. I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students — past, present, and future — but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week."

Mori Hosseini, chairman of the Board of Trustees, thanked Sasse for his service to the university and highlighted his leadership and stewardship as president of the University of Florida.

"The Board of Trustees thanks Dr. Sasse for his service to the University of Florida. Under his leadership, UF has continued to advance on the national and international stage, benefiting our students, faculty, alumni, community and state. He has left a lasting impact on the university and all of those associated with it. We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family," Hosseini said.