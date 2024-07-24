200 demonstrators arrested for trespassing in Congress to protest against Netanyahu

Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) arrested apprimately 200 people who illegally demonstrated inside congressional buildings in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu, just hours before the Israeli Prime Minister was scheduled to give a speech.

"We are arresting a group that is illegally demonstrating inside the Cannon Rotunda. Demonstrations are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings," the USCP reported via social networks. "Approximately 200 people were arrested for D.C. Code § 22–1307 - Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding – for demonstrating inside the Cannon House Office Building. Demonstrating inside the Congressional Buildings is against the law."

According to reporting Agencia Efe, the protesters who illegally entered Congress were carrying signs with demands that the military aid to Israel be stopped.

Netanyahu will address lawmakers Wednesday to thank the United States for the support it is receiving in its fight against terrorism. Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is not scheduled to attend, although they will hold a private meeting, Fox News reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister whom he will also meet with Donald Trump. The Republican nominee will receive the Israeli prime minister in Florida, as he confirmed on Truth Social: "I look forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday."