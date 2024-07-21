Police arrest woman in Philadelphia who shot 7-month-old baby in front of parents

Published by Verified by 21 de julio, 2024

The Philadelphia Police announced the arrest of a woman on suspicion of shooting a seven-month-old baby while being pushed in a stroller by the parents. Officers reported that the child was hit in the leg and is in stable condition in the hospital. Initial investigations point to the fact that the event may have originated from an argument over a $100 drug debt.

A video shows how the suspect approached the parents from behind. The father notices and runs away, while the aggressor opened fire several times on the mother and the baby in the stroller. Then, after threatening to chase the escapee, left as if nothing had happened.

The parents had criminal warrants

As reported by NBC, the baby was taken away by a neighbor who witnessed the events, seeing that the parents were hesitant about what to do because they had pending cases with the police: "When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby. I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened," he told the network.

As explained by Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Department, thanks to the tips sent to police, investigators were able to quickly identify Pillups and arrest her: ""This looks like this all stems from a $100 narcotics debt, is what we are being told. So it's sad, you see that video, she literally points the gun at the mother of the baby, who is also a juvenile, and fires. Luckily she missed and that's probably when the baby got hit."