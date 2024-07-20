Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, known for her anti-racism activism, dies

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), known to many in Houston for her public service and extensive legal career, has died at the age of 74 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," her family said in a statement Friday.

Her family remembered her as "a fierce champion of the people" and said "she was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years."

Jackson Lee, who represented Texas' 18th Congressional District for nearly three decades, announced in June that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This spawned a new fight with the disease she had previously overcome, in 2012, when the congresswoman revealed she was a breast cancer survivor after an extensive battle.

According to CNN, Jackson Lee, born January 12, 1950 in Queens, New York, was one of the first women to graduate from Yale University and served as a Houston municipal judge and city councilwoman before being elected as a representative for Texas' 18th District in 1994.

Her admirers especially recognize her for pushing a progressive agenda in the halls of Congress and for being an advocate for the Black community. Over the years, Jackson Lee addressed issues such as social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration.

The congresswoman also came to be widely criticized for some stances on former President Donald Trump. This was most notable when she opposed the recount of electoral votes certifying the former president as the winner of the 2016 election, citing a claim of alleged massive voter suppression.

Likewise, Jackson Lee was noted for showing up at every major disaster to help victims, from Hurricane Ike to the COVID-19 pandemic.