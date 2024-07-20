CDC reports two deaths from a 12-state listeria outbreak

Published by Verified by 20 de julio, 2024

28 infected in 12 states. Two dead. That is the balance, for now, of an outbreak of listeriosis under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Listeria monocytogenes is a foodborne bacterium that can cause a serious infection. Its symptoms are felt within a few hours or up to ten days of contamination, including fever, muscle aches and fatigue.

According to the latest information, most of those affected reported ingesting sliced meats bought in deli stores (businesses that sell foods such as cheeses and cold cuts).

"Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food," explained the CDC. Refrigeration, they also warned, doesn't kill listeria, but "reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats."

In addition to heating (and letting food cool), the CDC recommends cleaning household surfaces that have been in contact with meat.

An ongoing investigation

The first case was detected in late May. That person and all those who have since been infected were hospitalized.

Two deaths occurred in Illinois and New Jersey. The other affected states are Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, New York (the state that reported the most cases with 7), Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

Officials caution, however, that the number of cases and spread of the outbreak is "likely higher." This is because probably not all cases have been reported, either because some infected recovered without needing to go to the hospital or because it usually takes a couple of weeks to confirm that a person has listeriosis.

Symptoms to look out for

Adults over 65 and pregnant women are the groups most vulnerable to listeria. In the latter case, it can cause a dangerous infection in the newborn, premature delivery or even pregnancy loss, according to authorities.

In the event that the following symptoms occur, authorities recommend contacting a physician: fever, muscle aches or headaches, physical exhaustion, stiff neck, convulsions, loss of balance or confusion.

Confirmation or ruling out of infection is done by laboratory tests. Although most cases are cured with antibiotics, treatment depends on the type and severity of each individual's infection.