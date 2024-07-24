Published by Verified by 24 de julio, 2024

Georgetown University, the nation's oldest Catholic and Jesuit school, will offer gender-inclusive housing to students this fall.

The move will take effect after Georgetown undergraduates recently voted in a student referendum to support gender-inclusive housing in their residential system.

"For the past several years, the Residential Living team has partnered with students to identify appropriate on-campus housing for individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming on a case by case basis," the university explained in a statement.

In addition, the university explained that starting in 2028 on the accommodation application, a question will be added to provide a gender-inclusive option. New students can indicate that they identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming.

New students "seeking gender inclusive housing, or who are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ individuals and wish to be considered as a potential roommate for students seeking gender inclusive housing," the university highlighted.