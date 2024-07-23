The best of Jordan Peterson's viral interview with Elon Musk: the future of AI, the role of Christianity and his son "killed" by the "woke virus"

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Elon Musk sat down with Jordan Peterson in a viral conversation that lasted more than two hours. From the future of artificial intelligence, the role of Christianity in his life and even the impact of the "woke virus" on his son, the founder of Tesla left no topic untouched with the author of '12 rules for living.'

Just hours after being published on X, the dialogue between the two surpassed 18 million reproductions on that social network. The interview was filmed in Gigafactory Texas and in addition also transmitted by The Daily Wire +.

"Xavier, he's dead, killed by the progressive mind virus."

Perhaps the most viral statement of the interview was the one Musk made about his transgender son, Xavier, who now identifies as a woman. The mogul asserted that "gender affirming care" is "evil" and is really "child mutilation and sterilization."

"It’s very possible for adults to manipulate children who are having an actual identity crisis into believing that they are the wrong gender," Musk added;

Peterson attempted to delve into this issue, to which the entrepreneur went on to recount what he went through during his son's transition, which led him to commit to "destroying the virus of the progressive mindset."

"I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion. And I was told Xavier might commit suicide," added Musk.

"I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs. I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus," he sentenced on the matter.

"I am a great believer in the principles of Christianity."

Peterson also asked Musk about his relationship with religion, particularly Judeo-Christian values. While the entrepreneur confessed to not being a religious person, he asserted that "I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise" and that "there’s tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek".

"This notion of forgiveness is important. I think it’s essential because if you don’t forgive, I forget who said it, but ‘an eye for an eye makes everyone blind'. So I’m a big believer in the principles of Christianity," he added.

In the face of Peterson's reaction, who pressed him on his relationship with religion, Musk admitted to being a "cultural Christian."

The dangers of artificial intelligence

The owner of Tesla and SpaceX recently developed his own artificial intelligence chatbot, dubbed 'Grok'. As he told Peterson, he became concerned about AI safety after discussing the issue with former Google CEO Larry Page.

"He called me a speciesist. I’m a speciesist in favor of humans instead of machines. Larry’s view is, if I’m not misspeaking, that we will all upload our minds to the computer and everyone will just be robots," he recounted of his conversation with Page.

"It’s a crazy thing to not be pro-human. I mean, if humans are not going to be on team human, who is? That was the final straw. I was like, we really need some new AI company so there’s a counter-balance to Google," Musk finished.