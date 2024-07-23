Snoop Dogg to carry the Olympic torch on the last day of the relay

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the Olympic torchbearers this Friday, on the final day of the sacred flame relay before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Snoop Dogg will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, a popular suburb north of Paris, which is home to the Olympic Stadium and the Aquatic Center, the city's mayor, Mathieu Hanotin, told AFP.

Other bearers in Saint-Denis will be French actress Laetitia Casta, French rapper MC Solaar and former Ukrainian pole vault champion Sergey Bubka.

The Olympic torch has traversed France over two months, and on Friday will pass the athletes' village, located between Saint-Denis and neighboring Saint-Ouen, before heading to the Olympic Stadium and Aquatics Center, a few miles away.

Snoop Dogg, 52, was born in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, which will host the next Games in 2028.

The torch relay will not be the rapper's only appearance at the 2024 Olympics, as he will also be an Olympic commentator for U.S. television network NBC.