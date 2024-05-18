Politics

Trump's performance among African Americans surprises CNN analyst: 'Truly historic'

According to the latest polls, the former president could receive 22% of the vote from this demographic group, which would mean the best performance for a Republican since Richard Nixon.

Donald Trump
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 18, 2024
Less than six months before the presidential election, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in all the key states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. His leadership is broken down into an increase in his voting intention among three recently crucial groups for the Democrats: young people, Hispanics and African Americans, a group with which the former president is showing historic numbers for the GOP.

Political analyst Harry Enten stopped by CNN and analyzed poll averages on the African-American vote, which showed 69% for Biden and 22% for Trump. These numbers mark a clear decline for the Democratic Party since Biden took 81% in 2020 and Trump barely 8%.

"My goodness," Enten blurted out as he reviewed the numbers. "This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among Black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy … This could be a truly historic margin," he said. "It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign," he added.

In turn, polls show that, among younger African-American voters, ages 18 to 49, Trump could reach 25%.

"This is historic. This is what a lot of folks have been talking about, that Joe Biden has a specific problem among younger Black voters, and that is exactly what showing up right here. It‘s these younger Black voters who very much are turning on him and being much more supportive of Donald Trump than they were four years ago," Enten added.

"Nor I'm worried. I'm very worried"

Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) is perhaps the most influential African-American in Congress and one of the people most responsible for Biden reaching the White House.

In dialogue with CNN, he expressed his fear of Trump's potential performance among African Americans in the presidential elections. "How concerned are you that black voters will turn out in favor of President Biden in November?" Jake Tapper asked during the "State of the Union" program.

"Well, I'm not worried, I'm very worried. And I've sat down with President Biden, I don't know, I've seen those reports. I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is that we haven't been able to get through that MAGA wall to get to the people exactly what this president has done," Clyburn responded.

