Trump proposes a debate focused on Hispanics to Biden, but the president rejects it

The Democratic campaign also declined an invitation to a meeting between the vice presidential candidates, in this case, Kamala Harris and the future Republican candidate.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden confirmed two presidential debates for the coming months. Leaving aside the Presidential Debates Commission (CPD), an organization that historically organizes meetings between the candidates, scheduled two dates for June 27 and September 10. However, the former president invited his rival to a debate explicitly focused on the Hispanic community, but the proposal was rejected.

Trump formalized the invitation to this debate on his Truth Social account, where he highlighted the importance of Hispanics for the November elections.

"It is important as Republicans that we WIN with our Great Hispanic Community, whom Biden has devastated with crippling Inflation, High Gas Prices, Crime on our Streets and Border Chaos," he began, referring to the situation at the southern border.

The event already had all the logistics scheduled; since the venue was going to be Virginia and the moderators were going to be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum from Fox News, the only thing missing was the tentative date.

"This fourth debate will go alongside our previously accepted presidential debates on CNN, ABC, and Fox. This is all in addition to our acceptance of an invitation from Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News to host the vice presidential debate at Virginia State University, or another place, in Virginia, to be named later. These are the debates that voters have been asking for, and these are the Debates that Voters will get!"

However, just a few minutes later, it was confirmed that Biden would not participate in the debate focused on the Hispanic community.

The confirmed debates between Trump and Biden

Trump and Biden will meet a little earlier than usual, first on June 27 and then on September 10. The first date turns out to be the most striking of the two, given that it will take place before both parties' conventions, where their delegates will make the nominations official.

The one in June will take place in Atlanta (GA) and will be moderated by journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. More than two months later, ABC will be the venue, and David Muir and Linsey Davis will be the moderators.

The Biden campaign requested four unavoidable requirements to participate in the debates.

Exclude Robert Kennedy Jr, an independent candidate who, according to polls, gets more votes from Biden than from Trump.

The non-presence of the public, so it will be a game behind closed doors.

To guarantee the “impartiality of the moderators,” they asked that the media involved have previously organized Democratic and Republican debates from 2016 to date. It turns out that only four media meet these requirements: CNN, ABC, CBS or Telemundo .

Respect the times and ensure that the microphone of the person who does not have the floor is closed while the other is speaking .

"I have received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27. At your disposal, Donald. As you said: anywhere, at any time,” Biden expressed on his social media when he had previously said he would not debate with Trump.