Politics

Trump criminal trial moves forward quickly: 12 jurors selected

The selection process was hampered by the number of people excused due to their inability to be fair or impartial.

“Absolutamente ridículo”: Trump promete apelar la sentencia que le obliga a pagar una multimillonaria suma a E. Jean Carroll
(Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 18, 2024
2 minutes read

On Thursday, after an extensive selection process, the court finally selected the 12 jurors and one alternate for the criminal trial in the alleged "hush money" case against former President Donald Trump.

The selection process occupied the third day of the court proceedings against Trump, with dozens of people being excused almost immediately after admitting they could not be fair or impartial during the trial.

"We have our jury," Judge Juan Merchán announced after all members were selected.

By Tuesday, seven Manhattan resident jurors had already been selected. However, two of them were dismissed.

Juror number four, selected and sworn in on Tuesday, was dismissed Thursday after it was revealed that the man had previously been arrested in Westchester, New York, for tearing down political advertisements in the city.

This incident was confirmed by Manhattan District Attorney's Office prosecutor Alvin Bragg and backed up by U.S. Attorney Joshua Steinglass, who noted that the torn-down signs were specifically conservative and politically oriented, raising additional concerns about his impartiality in the case.

The controversy with this juror did not end there. His wife was found to have been involved in a "corruption inquiry."

Another juror who had been chosen Tuesday was also dismissed Thursday. The nurse, a resident of Manhattan's Upper East Side, expressed doubts about her ability to be impartial in the trial, pointing to outside influences. She also expressed concern about the possible disclosure of aspects of her identity.

Judge Merchán excused both jurors and issued a warning to the press regarding coverage of the case, urging them to exercise common sense and refrain from divulging details that could compromise the jurors' safety.

This selection process is crucial, as this group of people will be making key decisions on the fate of former President Trump. The complexity of the process and the polarizing nature of the trial underscore the importance of ensuring that the selected jury can perform its duty in a fair and impartial manner.

With all 12 jurors selected and only five alternates selected, the hush money trial against Trump is expected to enter a new phase, with arguments and evidence being the main focus.

This judicial process facing the former president is related to the alleged hush payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Last year, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records related to these payments to secure Daniels' silence. A total of 34 charges have been issued against him in connection with this matter.

Despite the allegations, Trump has steadfastly maintained his innocence, calling the investigation against him a "witch hunt" driven by political motivations.

Topics:

Recommendation

El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, Mike Johnson, observa después de que el primer ministro japonés, Fumio Kishida, se dirigiera a una reunión conjunta del Congreso

Mike Johnson risks role as speaker of the House by advancing funding bill for Ukraine and Israel

Imagen genérica sobre las elecciones en Estados Unidos.

The GOP presents a project to prohibit foreign financing in elections

El gobernador de Florida, Ron DeSantis, se postula para presidente de los Estados Unidos en las elecciones de 2024.

Florida updates school curriculum to include lessons on the evils and dangers of communism

Boeing fue sometida a un intenso escrutinio en las audiencias del Senado por la seguridad y la fabricación de sus aviones

Boeing came under intense scrutiny in Senate hearings over the safety and manufacturing of its planes

Ben Toma

Arizona GOP blocks attempt to repeal 1864 abortion ban: 'It's a very complicated topic'

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a US Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the President's supplemental request for the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

Unprecedented: Democrats kill Mayorkas impeachment articles without even holding a trial

Xi Jinping con Joe Biden.

Biden pledges to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum on the campaign trail

Imagen con carpetillas del Senado estatal de California.

Democratic lawmakers reject making child sex trafficking a felony crime in California

La secretaria de Energía de Estados Unidos, Jennifer Granholm, habla durante la cumbre petrolera

Biden's energy secretary failed to answer an essential question about the effects of his radical climate agenda