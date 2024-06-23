Sports

Tommy Paul wins Queen's Club title and becomes the highest-ranked American

The New Jersey native defeated Lorenzo Musetti.

June 23, 2024
Tommy Paul won the Queen's Club Championship title in London this Sunday.

He defeated Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) by 6-1 and 7-6, becoming the highest-ranked American in the ATP rankings. This is his first ATP 500 tournament and grass-court title.

In Saturday's semi-final, Paul beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6 (2).

