Tommy Paul wins Queen's Club title and becomes the highest-ranked American

Tommy Paul won the Queen's Club Championship title in London this Sunday.
He defeated Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) by 6-1 and 7-6, becoming the highest-ranked American in the ATP rankings. This is his first ATP 500 tournament and grass-court title.
King TP on Grass at Queens 👑
Tommy Paul defeats Musetti 6-1 7-6 to win the biggest title of his career to date!#CinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/5RLr5sClHa
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 23, 2024
In Saturday's semi-final, Paul beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6 (2).