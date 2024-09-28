Israel kills Hassan Nasrallah: "He will no longer be able to terrorize the world"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

The Israeli Army announced Saturday that it killed terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, in a bombing in Beirut. The message from the Israel Defense Forces was blunt: Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.

The death of the secretary general of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group, followed an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike specifically targeting him. The operation took place in Dahieh, a residential neighborhood in southern Beirut, known to be a stronghold of the Lebanese terrorist organization.

Attack targeting Hezbollah headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the attack hit Hezbollah's headquarters, located in a residential area, which it described as a tactic of the group to use civilians as human shields. According to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, the headquarters functioned as a key center for planning terrorist activities.

"The Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which served as the epicenter of Hezbollah terrorism," said Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman. "Hezbollah's headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of Dahieh in Beirut as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese as human shields," he added.

Hagari recalled that Hezbollah has been carrying out attacks against Israel for almost a year, launching rockets, missiles and suicide drones targeting populated areas. The Israeli spokesman justified the attack as a necessary measure to safeguard the civilian population.

Acknowledgement of Nasrallah's death

Initially, a senior Hezbollah official denied Nasrallah's death in statements to Reuters. However, hours later, the terrorist organization confirmed that Israel had succeeded in killing its top leader. Nasrallah's death represents a significant blow to Hezbollah, which for years has been one of the main destabilizing forces in the region.

Hassan Nasrallah's background

Hassan Nasrallah was born into a low-income Shiite Muslim family in 1960. He became the leader of Hezbollah in 1992, following the assassination of his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, in an Israeli attack. Since then, Nasrallah has become a central figure in radical Islamism, using his position to promote a violent and hostile agenda towards Israel.

His leadership was marked by a significant increase in violence against Israel, including involvement in the 2006 war, when Hezbollah forces launched thousands of rockets, causing significant damage and losses on the Israeli side. Nasrallah was also known for his speeches, in which he often incited violence and armed resistance, defying international norms and putting civilians in Lebanon at risk. Nasrallah's death represents not only the end of an era for Hezbollah, but also a possible change in the dynamics of extremism in the region.