Georgia to post signs at polling places warning non-citizens to abstain from voting: "It is a violation of state and federal law"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this week that poll centers across the state will have signs reminding voters that it is illegal to vote if you are not an American citizen.

The polls will have signs, both in English and Spanish, reminding voters that "Only United States citizens may vote in Georgia. If you are not a United States citizen, it is a violation of state and federal law to vote,” along with the corresponding state code (GA CODE O.C.G.A. 21-2-216 (a)(2))

"Casting a vote is one of the most important elements of American citizenship," Raffensperger said while announcing the measure. "Any illegal vote dilutes the value of a citizen’s lawfully cast ballot," he added: "This election will be decided by U.S. Citizens. Period."

The move comes as concerns grow over loopholes in the electoral system ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Just over a week ago, the Georgia Board of Elections voted in favor of having poll workers count the ballots by hand, in one of the latest measures to ensure the integrity of the election. In addition, Raffensperger announced the state will conduct an audit to detect non-citizens who may have registered to vote.