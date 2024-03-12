South Carolina governor signs law allowing concealed carry without a permit

The new rule toughens penalties for illegal use and possession of firearms and establishes a list of places where they will be prohibited.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that makes The Palm State the 29th to allow the concealed carry of firearms without a permit. In addition, the rule sets the minimum age to receive a license at 18 and establishes an exhaustive list of certain areas in which guns are prohibited.

With my signature, South Carolina is now the 29th state in the country with constitutional carry. This bill expands the Second Amendment rights of our law-abiding citizens and will keep violent criminals behind bars with increased penalties for illegal gun use and possession. pic.twitter.com/gHq9QKf8TP — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 7, 2024

'Expands Second Amendment rights' in South Carolina

In a post on X, McMaster noted that this rule "expands the Second Amendment rights" for law-abiding citizens while increasing penalties for "the illegal gun use and possession."

Weapons prohibited in schools, places of worship, among other places

H. 3594 establishes a specific list of places where the carrying of weapons (with or without permission) will be considered a crime and also increases penalties for unlawful carry. The list includes schools, government buildings, healthcare facilities, places of worship, police facilities and any place where federal law prohibits firearms.

Those who want to obtain a concealed carry permit that is also valid in other states that recognize the South Carolina certificate must follow the process that is in already in force, which the new law does not affect. The requirements include eight hours of training.