San Diego: Fire forces evacuation of historic Oceanside Pier

The fire started Thursday afternoon in an empty restaurant. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Un incendio arde en el extremo oeste del muelle de Oceanside, en Oceanside, California, el 25 de abril de 2024.
Fire at the Oceanside Pier in San Diego (AFP | Sandy Huffaker)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 26, 2024
A fire at the historic Oceanside Pier in San Diego forced tourists to evacuate the area. The fire started Thursday afternoon in an empty restaurant located at the end of the pier:

The flames quickly spread across the wooden pier, which, built in 1888, is nearly 2,000 feet long and is one of San Diego's most noted tourist attractions, located near Camp Pendleton. For that reason, the Oceanside Fire Department asked citizens and tourists to "stay away from the immediate area":

The fire, which is not yet extinguished but is controlled, ended without any fatalities or injuries. "We have made good progress on the pier fire. We will be working into the dark to complete extinguishment and to ensure that the fire does not rekindle. The fire has been contained to the end of the pier," the fire department detailed.

Firefighters continue working throughout the night, waiting for the flames to be completely extinguished so they could evaluate the material damage caused by the fire:

