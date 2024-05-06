A four-year-old boy died this Sunday after being swept away by the floods caused by intense rains in Texas. The boy was with two adults in a vehicle when the car was trapped by water in the community of Lillian, south of Fort Worth, shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore, the three people managed to get out of the vehicle before it was swept away by the water and were trying to get to safety when the floodwaters also swept them away.

Emergency services managed to rescue the two adults around 5 a.m. and took them to a hospital. However, the little boy died and authorities found his body in the water around 7:20 in the morning. "I hope you will keep this family in your prayers," Jamie Moore told CNN after reporting the tragic event.

Texas emergency services rescue more than 200 people in Harris County

It is not the only consequence of the bad weather that hit Texas this weekend. According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, after the heavy rains that occurred on Saturday, emergency services rescued a total of 224 people from their homes and vehicles, as well as 153 pets.

In addition, evacuation orders and flood alerts were issued that will remain in place until the danger passes. "It’s been really sad to see the impact of people’s livelihoods, homes, infrastructure as well as just the public infrastructure. We are really asking people to take their time before returning home," Hidalgo warned.

The worst of the storm has already passed. According to the National Weather Service in Houston, after several days on alert, the most adverse weather conditions have already occurred. However, the meteorological agency also warned that the rains could continue to affect the region over the next few days, although in a more moderate way: