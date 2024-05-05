Society

Actor Bernard Hill, captain in 'Titanic' and king in 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies

The actor died this Sunday from an unspecified cause at the age of 79.

British actor Bernard Hill, who had supporting roles in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings, died this Sunday at the age of 79, reported his agent, Lou Coulson. No further details about the cause were specified. 

Originally from Manchester, the actor was best known for playing Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's famous 1997 movie Titanic.

The actor died early Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulson told the press.

Hill also played King Théoden of Rohan in the The Lord of the Rings, based on the book written by JRR Tolkien which was a hit in the 2000s. He also played other supporting roles in movies, such as in Imminent Execution (1999), directed by Clint Eastwood, and in The Mountains of the Moon (1990), directed by Bob Rafelson.

The actor also had a long career on British television, where he debuted in the 1980s with a role in the well-known series Boys from the Blackstuff.

