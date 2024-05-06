Mexico: Authorities reveal the identities and motive for the murder of Australian and American surfers

Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson as well as their friend Jack Carter died at a spa in Mexico after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Mexican authorities revealed Sunday the identities of the victims and motive behind the murder that ended the lives of two Australian surfers and another American. Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson as well as their friend Jack Carter died in a spa located in the municipality of Ensenada on the Pacific coast Mexico after they were several people during an attempted robbery.

They disappeared on April 27, and their bodies were recovered on the afternoon of Friday, May 3, from a well in a cliff located about 50 feet deep, according to the Baja California state prosecutor's office. It was confirmed two days later that the bodies belonged to the three missing surfers. Authorities were able to verify this after the relatives identified the bodies, as reported by the state prosecutor's office in a press release:

The prosecutor's office confirms that the bodies found in the well in the area known as La Bocanada, south of Ensenada, correspond to those named Jake and Callum, of Australian origin, as well as the American Carter.

The motive for the crime, said Baja California Prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez, could have been stealing tires. The murderers took advantage of the victims being lost and tried to steal their truck.

However, the surfers saw them and "when they came and grabbed them, they surely resisted," she stated during a press conference. It was at that moment when the robbers shot the tourists and, after killing them, hid their bodies in "a place that is extremely difficult to reach" in an attempt to prevent them from being discovered.

One suspect arrested in the murder of surfers in Mexico

The investigation is still underway, and one suspect is already in custody. According to the prosecutor's office, Jesús Gerardo "N," alias "El Kekas," was arrested as a possible culprit in the murder of the three surfers:

A person who responds to the name of Jesús Gerardo "N," alias "El Kekas," with an arrest warrant for the crime of forced disappearance of people, is in prison, as a result of the investigation carried out by the state prosecutor's office, for the case of the two brothers of Australian origin and the American one who had been reported missing in Ensenada, was announced by Baja California Prosecutor Ma. Elena Andrade Ramírez.

He is not the only suspect who could be related to the crime. The prosecutor's office also reported that two other people, a man and a woman, were also arrested on other charges, but it has not been ruled out that they also participated in the murder of the three surfers:

Meanwhile, two more people, a man and a woman, remain in preventive detention for federal crimes and it is not ruled out that they could be directly or indirectly related to this case.

Although the investigation is advancing, the prosecutor assured that Mexican authorities are still collecting evidence with the aim of bringing the criminals to justice and making them pay for the murder of the three young surfers:

A few hours after the complaint, we already had two people under investigation, as well as various indications that led to the possible participation of one of them in these events. The investigation continues, and we will apply the full weight of the law against the aggressors.