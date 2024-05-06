Media

Forbes: Voz Media, one of the most influential pro-market media outlets in the U.S.

The list, which includes media outlets like Reason and PragerU, was written by Alejandro Chafuen, a distinguished analyst and member of the Mont Pelerin Society, who has been compiling these rankings since 2014.

Forbes: Voz Media, one of the most influential pro-market media outlets in the U.S.
Voz Media.
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 6, 2024
1 minute read

According to Forbes magazine's annual ranking, Voz Media has been ranked as one of the most influential pro-market media in the U.S. and the world, written by the prestigious analyst Alejandro Chafuen.

Along with media outlets and magazines such as Prager U, National Review, Reason, Daily Signal and others, Chafuen mentioned Voz Media as one of those that defends the ideas of freedom and promotes free societies with the greatest impact on social networks.

With around 1,500,000 followers on social networks and hundreds of thousands of monthly visits to its website, Voz Media, the only Hispanic, bilingual and conservative media based in the United States, has achieved a prominent place in the media market and among freedom-promoting organizations, becoming a reference for the Hispanic world in the United States and the region.

Forbes: Voz Media, one of the most influential pro-market media in the world
Voz Media among the most influential pro-market media outlets in the world. (Alejandro Chafuen / Forbes, The 2024 Social Media Ranking Of Free-Market Organizations)

Voz Media's exponential growth, which includes a presence on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, is a milestone considering that it has not yet been two years since its founding in 2022.

In fact, it is the youngest medium or magazine on Chafuen's list, which also highlighted conservative and libertarian think tanks and influencers in other categories.

In addition to promoting freedom and free societies on its website (voz.us), on March 4, Voz Media expanded its presence in audiovisual format, launching its newscast, Voz News. Voz News can be seen throughout the United States and Latin America from Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Daystar Television Network or YouTube.

Both on voz.us and on its newscast, Voz Media closely follows current events in the United States and the world from a conservative and independent point of view. It stands out from other Hispanic media in the United States with its bilingual platform and firm stance in defense of the First and Second Amendments, the market economy, secure borders and respect for law and order.

Topics:

Recommendation

sede npr y logo

Uri Berliner resigns and charges NPR CEO and her "divisive" policies

sede npr y logo

A senior NPR journalist calls out the network's progressive political bias: "87 Democrats in editorial positions"

El régimen chavista acusa falsamente a Orlando Avendaño, periodista de Voz Media, de “instigar al odio” y llamar a la rebelión

Venezuela: Maduro regime falsely accuses Voz Media journalist Orlando Avendaño of 'instigating hatred' and calling for rebellion

Ronna McDaniel

NBC gives in to employee complaints and fires Ronna McDaniel just days after her hiring

Problemas para el GOP: los demócratas están recaudando mucho más dinero mientras los republicanos enfrentan desafíos severos en los estados indecisos

Outcry among NBC workers over the signing of Ronna McDaniel

Candace Owens durante el documental

What happened between Candace Owens and the Daily Wire?

Cordon Press

WSJ: The Justice Department reportedly is negotiating a deal that would set Assange free

Don Lemon asiste al desfile de Michael Kors durante la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York

A trip to space, a Tesla Cybertruck and the ability to censor on X: Don Lemon's unusual demands for a partnership with Elon Musk

La sede de Tops Friendly Markets en Buffalo tras el tiroteo.

Judge allows lawsuit accusing YouTube, Facebook and Reddit of radicalizing Buffalo shooter stand