The list, which includes media outlets like Reason and PragerU, was written by Alejandro Chafuen, a distinguished analyst and member of the Mont Pelerin Society, who has been compiling these rankings since 2014.

Along with media outlets and magazines such as Prager U, National Review, Reason, Daily Signal and others, Chafuen mentioned Voz Media as one of those that defends the ideas of freedom and promotes free societies with the greatest impact on social networks.

With around 1,500,000 followers on social networks and hundreds of thousands of monthly visits to its website, Voz Media, the only Hispanic, bilingual and conservative media based in the United States, has achieved a prominent place in the media market and among freedom-promoting organizations, becoming a reference for the Hispanic world in the United States and the region.

Voz Media's exponential growth, which includes a presence on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, is a milestone considering that it has not yet been two years since its founding in 2022.

In fact, it is the youngest medium or magazine on Chafuen's list, which also highlighted conservative and libertarian think tanks and influencers in other categories.

In addition to promoting freedom and free societies on its website (voz.us), on March 4, Voz Media expanded its presence in audiovisual format, launching its newscast, Voz News. Voz News can be seen throughout the United States and Latin America from Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Daystar Television Network or YouTube.

Both on voz.us and on its newscast, Voz Media closely follows current events in the United States and the world from a conservative and independent point of view. It stands out from other Hispanic media in the United States with its bilingual platform and firm stance in defense of the First and Second Amendments, the market economy, secure borders and respect for law and order.