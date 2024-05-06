Sports

NBA: Dallas Mavericks extend Jason Kidd's contract

The head coach will continue with the franchise for several more seasons.

Jason Kidd, director técnico de los Dallas Mavericks.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 6, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks confirmed a multi-year contract extension of their head coach, Jason Kidd, a year before his contract expires. The new deal paves the way for him to continue to lead the franchise for several more seasons.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension. Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise," said Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont in statements reported by ESPN.

Kidd came to the Mavericks bench in 2021. Previously, during his time as a player, he played for the team in two different stints: from 1994 (when he was selected with the second pick of that year's draft) to 1996 and from 2008 to 2012, before heading to the New York Knicks where he retired.

With Kidd at the helm, the Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals in the 2021-2022 season, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors (4-1). In the following campaign, he failed to qualify the franchise for the postseason.

This season, the Mavericks returned to the NBA Playoffs and, so far, have managed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 1 seed in the conference in the regular season.

