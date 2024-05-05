Society

Arizona: Judge upholds suspension of anti-Israeli student protesters from ASU

The activists appealed to a district court to reverse the sanction imposed by the university without success.

Manifestantes protestan contra Israel en la USC.
Manifestantes protestan contra Israel en la USC. (AFP
JUAN PEñA
May 5, 2024
Less than a minute

An Arizona district judge upheld the suspension of Arizona State University students for rioting during anti-Israeli protests. The judge's response comes after an appeal against the university's decision.

Those affected are, according to Fox, around 20 students who were suspended by the university last month. These plaintiffs argued in court that the suspension applied by the university caused them "irreparable harm" since they could no longer go to classes. They also claim that ASU's actions against them are an attack on the First Amendment. Fifty others were arrested along with them.

In addition to the suspension, the group of protesters was also charged with several crimes, including trespassing, for camping on the ASU campus against the university’s instructions. After this, they resisted the police when they tried to remove them from the area. The students were part of the wave of pro-Palestinian protests sweeping through American universities.

Topics:

Recommendation

Laptop y bandera estadounidense

Funds running out: 23 million Americans may lose Affordable Connectivity Program internet aid

YouTube, Biden, Google, COVID-19

New report reveals 'Biden White House officials coerced Big Tech to censor Americans'

La gobernadora de Iowa Kim Reynolds.

Iowa confronts DOJ, assures that it 'will not back down' on state law that allowing for arrest of certain illegal immigrants

Minouche Shafik

Columbia's president breaks silence after antisemitic protests on campus: "They crossed a line"

Aviones rusos en la Zona de Identificación de Defensa Aérea de Alaska

NORAD reports the detection of four Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone

Kevin Spacey acude a los juzgados londinenses para recibir el veredicto sobre el juicio por agresión sexual a cuatro hombres en Gran Bretaña. Fue declarado inocente.

Kevin Spacey responds to Channel 4 regarding imminent premiere of documentary against him

January 21, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: January 19, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful RON DESANTIS makes a campaign stop at the Courtyard by Marriott Events Center. (Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire) ////

Fetterman supports DeSantis’ ban on the sale of lab-grown meat: "I would never serve that slop to my children"

Ayuntamiento de Nueva York.

New York City fined for racially discriminating against white officials

Captura de pantalla con una imagen del proyecto para construir la Legends Tower, el nuevo rascacielos de Oklahoma City que, cuando esté construido, se convertirá en el edificio más alto del país.

Oklahoma City will have the largest skyscraper in the United States