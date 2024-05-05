Arizona: Judge upholds suspension of anti-Israeli student protesters from ASU

The activists appealed to a district court to reverse the sanction imposed by the university without success.

An Arizona district judge upheld the suspension of Arizona State University students for rioting during anti-Israeli protests. The judge's response comes after an appeal against the university's decision.

Those affected are, according to Fox, around 20 students who were suspended by the university last month. These plaintiffs argued in court that the suspension applied by the university caused them "irreparable harm" since they could no longer go to classes. They also claim that ASU's actions against them are an attack on the First Amendment. Fifty others were arrested along with them.

🚨BREAKING: Palestinian protestors are standing their ground and refusing to leave the Arizona State University campus. Riot police are gathering and strategizing. Stand by. pic.twitter.com/H01xamFDrb — Kyle - Undercover (@kyleisbased) April 27, 2024

In addition to the suspension, the group of protesters was also charged with several crimes, including trespassing, for camping on the ASU campus against the university’s instructions. After this, they resisted the police when they tried to remove them from the area. The students were part of the wave of pro-Palestinian protests sweeping through American universities.