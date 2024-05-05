Society

University of Virginia police detain 25 anti-Israel protesters while clearing illegal encampment

The university reported that the eviction process was carried out after the agitators did not comply with the rules of peaceful protest.

La policía de la Universidad de Virginia detiene a 25 manifestantes antiisraelíes mientras desalojaba un campamento ilegal
Reference image: Pro-Hamas protesters have taken over major US universities causing clashes with authorities (AFP).
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 5, 2024
This Saturday, the University of Virginia police clashed with anti-Israel protesters after they organized a camp classified as “illegal” on the university campus.

According to Fox News Digital, before the clashes broke out, the University Police Department (UPD) declared that camping was not allowed on campus, and University Police Chief Tim Longo gave a group of anti-Israel protesters ten minutes to leave the area near the University Chapel in Charlottesville.

Later, at 8:15 am, officials attempted to remove the illicitly pitched tents but were met with strong opposition from protesters, forcing police to use force to clear the camp.

"Authorities were again met with agitation, chanting and violent gestures such as swinging of objects," the University of Virginia reported. "Beginning at around 2:30 p.m., UPD gave the crowd three verbal warnings that an unlawful assembly would be declared if demonstrators refused to leave the area."

In the videos that circulated on social networks, you can see how the university police evicted the camps with tear gas and paint bullets to disperse and remove the protesters.

In total, 25 anti-Israel protesters were arrested for alleged trespassing. All of these people were taken to the Albemarle County Regional Jail, and there are still no reports on whether or not they were related to the University of Virginia.

Virginia State Police also responded to campus to support the university police. Finally, at 4:00 p.m., the place was declared clear and stable.

The incidents occurred after protests at the university reached their peak on Friday night, with anti-Israel protesters asking the university for a series of unacceptable requirements to end the demonstrations.

According to various reports, the University of Virginia found itself in the position of denying protesters' requests, including cutting academic ties with Israeli institutions.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan sent a message to students and faculty officials following what happened.

“Unfortunately, a small group today made a choice to willingly break the rules after being given many opportunities to comply, and they then refused to leave the site voluntarily,” Ryan said. “I sincerely wish it were otherwise, but this repeated and intentional refusal to comply with reasonable rules intended to secure the safety, operations, and rights of the entire university community left us with no other choice than to uphold the neutral application and enforcement of those rules.”

