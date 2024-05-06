Society

Pennsylvania: Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon at church

"I heard him shoot it. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out," said clergyman Glenn Germany.

Captura de pantalla de CBS Pensilvania del momento en el que un tirador intentó disparar a un pastor de una iglesia situada en Pensilvania.
(YouTube: CBS Pittsburgh)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 6, 2024
This Sunday's sermon from Jesus' Welling Place Church in Pennsylvania will be difficult to forget. Not because of the words that the pastor spoke, but because of the attempted murder that occurred against the clergyman when a man tried to shoot him.

"God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out," said the Pennsylvania pastor

It happened around 1 p.m. At that time, clergyman Glenn Germany was delivering his sermon, which was also being broadcast live, when a man, whom authorities later identified as Bernard Junior Polite, stood in front of him and attempted to shoot him. This was recalled by Germany himself, who also stated, in statements reported by the Washington Examiner, that until then, he had never seen the shooter before:

I started to begin to preach and all of a sudden, from my left-hand side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, he then sat in the front corner of the church and smiled at me. Suddenly, I saw a gun pointed at me. It clicked. I heard him shoot. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out. At that point all I could do was run for cover.

The church's deacon, Clarence McCallister, 63, also told WPXI what happened. As McCallister explained, after the shooter's assassination attempt, he came running and along with the pastor himself tackled Polite to the ground: "Once I saw a gun, then I leaped out of my seat and leaped over that railing, and I tackled him down to the ground. The man had his back turned towards me, and I could see he would never see me coming."

