More than 400 people have been rescued in Texas after heavy rains and flooding

As weather alerts intensify, rescue teams have redoubled their efforts across the state to assist with evacuations.

Tormenta provoca fuertes inundaciones en el sur de Texas
(Youtube-CBS Evening News)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 5, 2024
1 minute read

Intense storms in Texas triggered flooding that led to the rescue of more than 400 people trapped in homes, rooftops and vehicles submerged in murky waters in different parts of the state.

Rainfall has affected Houston and rural East Texas. In several cities, water levels have reached levels comparable to the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which resulted in tens of thousands of rescues.

"We are very concerned. Just upstream from New Caney (Texas) is Plum Grove, and we have very, very serious flooding ongoing in the Plum Grove area of Montgomery and Liberty Counties. And that water is coming very quickly down towards the northeast part of Harris County,” said Harris County Flood Control Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

In rural areas, rangers have deployed airboats to rescue both people and pets trapped in the water, while rescue teams have stepped up efforts across the state to assist with evacuations.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo revealed that 178 people and 122 pets have been rescued in the county so far. However, there have also been dozens of rescues in Montgomery and more than 100 in Polk County, northeast of Houston.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for southwest Texas until 10 p.m. local time, and the National Weather Service has already announced that heavy rains may continue until Sunday.

Overall, additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely overall, with some locations receiving up to 5 inches of precipitation.

We’re just preparing for the worst,” said Miguel Flores Jr., a resident of the Kingwood neighborhood in northeast Houston.

