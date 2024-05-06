Hims & Hers CEO retracts support for anti-Israel protesters after company's shares plummet

Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum was forced to retract his words of support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses after witnessing the company's shares plummet over the last few days. He went so far as to describe the actions of protesters, including their use of violence against the police, as "moral courage" and even stated that there are companies, including his own, that would be "eager" to hire them.

Dudum used his profiles on social media to retract his statement, which he said was misinterpreted "by some." He claimed that doesn't "condone more support" the violent acts and antisemitism that are taking place on university campuses:

I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses. Every student deserves to feel safe without fear of harm or being targeted for who they are. I am deeply saddened… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 5, 2024

Hims & Hers shares tanked as a result of Dudum's statement

"If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people and for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working," Dudum posted on Thursday. "There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline. Moral courage > College degree." These were the words of support from the executive director of Hims & Hers for the protesters who have been gathering at several of the country's universities for days.

These claims caused the telehealth and personal care company's shares to fall by up to 8%, as reported by the New York Post. This led to $210 million of financial losses for Hims & Hers.