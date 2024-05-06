Society

Hims & Hers CEO retracts support for anti-Israel protesters after company's shares plummet

Andrew Dudum even encouraged those gathered at universities to continue protesting against "the genocide of the Palestinian people."

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.
Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel. (AFP/
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 6, 2024
1 minute read

Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum was forced to retract his words of support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses after witnessing the company's shares plummet over the last few days. He went so far as to describe the actions of protesters, including their use of violence against the police, as "moral courage" and even stated that there are companies, including his own, that would be "eager" to hire them.

Dudum used his profiles on social media to retract his statement, which he said was misinterpreted "by some." He claimed that doesn't "condone more support" the violent acts and antisemitism that are taking place on university campuses:

Hims & Hers shares tanked as a result of Dudum's statement

"If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people and for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working," Dudum posted on Thursday. "There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline. Moral courage > College degree." These were the words of support from the executive director of Hims & Hers for the protesters who have been gathering at several of the country's universities for days.

These claims caused the telehealth and personal care company's shares to fall by up to 8%, as reported by the New York Post. This led to $210 million of financial losses for Hims & Hers.

Topics:

Recommendation

Bernard Hill en el papel de rey Theoden, en el Señor de los ANillos.

Actor Bernard Hill, captain in 'Titanic' and king in 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies

Manifestantes protestan contra Israel en la USC.

Arizona: Judge upholds suspension of anti-Israeli student protesters from ASU

Mano de un niño pintada con los colores de la bandera LGBT y un corazón.

Gender madness: New scientific reports in Europe advise against trans treatment for minors

La policía de la Universidad de Virginia detiene a 25 manifestantes antiisraelíes mientras desalojaba un campamento ilegal

University of Virginia police detain 25 anti-Israel protesters while clearing illegal encampment

Tormenta provoca fuertes inundaciones en el sur de Texas

More than 400 people have been rescued in Texas after heavy rains and flooding

Laptop y bandera estadounidense

Funds running out: 23 million Americans may lose Affordable Connectivity Program internet aid

YouTube, Biden, Google, COVID-19

New report reveals 'Biden White House officials coerced Big Tech to censor Americans'

La gobernadora de Iowa Kim Reynolds.

Iowa confronts DOJ, assures that it 'will not back down' on state law that allowing for arrest of certain illegal immigrants

Minouche Shafik

Columbia's president breaks silence after antisemitic protests on campus: "They crossed a line"