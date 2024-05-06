World

Israel resumes its offensive in Rafah

The Israeli war cabinet unanimously announced the decision that troops will advance on the last Palestinian enclave in the Gaza Strip with the aim of applying pressure and achieving the release of hostages.

Tropas de Israel en Gaza. Hay un soldado con un fusil y junto a él un perro de combate.
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
May 6, 2024
1 minute read

Israel is continuing its campaign in Gaza and has begun to strike in the city of Rafah, the last Palestinian enclave south of the strip. According to Israeli media reports, the Israel Defense Forces have intensified their operations in the eastern part of the city.

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, reported by the Israeli press, announced that the war cabinet, composed of Netanyahu, Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, unanimously decided to continue with the country's plans to enter Rafah.

The objective is to "exert military pressure on Hamas to advance our war aims: the release of our hostages, destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and reality where Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future." The same statement adds that the truce proposed Monday by Hamas did not coincide with the conditions proposed by Israel. However, the negotiations are not considered lost. Israel appreciated Hamas's response and discussions are underway to reach a truce at the same time that the military operation in Rafah persists.

The IDF has been carrying out light airstrikes in the eastern part of Rafah since Sunday, when it responded to rockets fired by Hamas at the Kerem Shalom crossing. This Monday, according to Gazan media reports, flares belonging to the IDF were launched over the city of Rafah.

Following this, as reported by defense correspondent Emmanuel Fabian, the IDF has reported that its troops have begun to hit and operate "selectively" in the city of Rafah. In the next few hours the IDF is expected to offer more information about its operation.

*This is a developing story.

