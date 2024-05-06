Politics

Bernie Sanders will run for a fourth term in the Senate

The senator and former presidential candidate confirmed that he is running maintain his seat, representing the state of Vermont.

May 6, 2024
Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders confirmed that he will seek re-election in the Senate in the upcoming November elections, thus clearing up all speculation about his future in politics. If he wins, it would be the 82-year-old legislator's fourth term.

"Let me thank the people of Vermont, from the bottom of my heart, for giving me the opportunity to serve them in the United States Senate. It has been the honor of my life. Today, I am announcing my intention to seek another term," Sanders said accompanied by a video posted on social media.

"I have been and will be if re-elected, in a strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times," the independent senator added.

Sanders' career in the Senate began in 2007. Previously, he was a member of the House of Representatives from 1991 to 2007 and mayor of Burlington, Vt., from 1981 to 1989.

In 2016, he ran for president of the United States, but Hillary Clinton defeated him in the Democratic Party primaries. Four years later, he tried again, losing again to current President Joe Biden.

During his political career, he has always supported Democratic candidates in their races for different positions.

